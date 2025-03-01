Bucks star Jimmy: I was told not to sign for AFC Telford

The 35-year-old midfielder had been rumoured with a move to Shropshire on many occasions throughout his career, with his friendships with current Bucks boss Kevin Wilkin and former manager Gavin Cowan providing an obvious link.

And Armson admitted that despite the option being on the table throughout his career, he never came close to joining the club before the summer of 2024.

“There had been opportunities in the past, and I think people knew about the relationship I had with Gav,” Armson said. “We’re good friends even now, so there were always opportunities when he was in charge.”

He added: “We had some discussions, but we never actually spoke about money or anything like that.

“I’d always agreed in principle to stay (at Brackley) quite early on in the season, so going back on my word was never something I was ever comfortable with doing.

“That’s why it didn’t happen sooner, because I knew how it would be playing at Telford, with the stadium and the fans and the atmosphere, from the outside it’s an impressive thing and something all players probably want.”

While the opportunity to play in front of more than 1,000 spectators at every home game was something that enticed the former-Brackley man, Armson revealed a number of people used it as a reason to advise him against joining the club.

“What’s interesting is that footballers talk to each other, so I knew what to expect from Telford fans and what I will say is that 99 per cent of them are absolutely unbelievable,” he said. “They get behind the team, win or lose, but I was also made well aware of what it can be like when things aren’t going to plan, and I was actually told by quite a few people not to sign for Telford.”

Armson continued: “Playing in front of big crowds is something I’ve always thrived on, so it was something I was looking forward to experiencing.

“When it’s rocking at home it genuinely feels like the fans have the ability to suck the ball into the goal, they are that good.”

Armson went on to discuss the demand placed on the Telford side by their home support – echoing similar comments from striker Matty Stenson and former-forward Reece Styche to the Shropshire Star this season.

“We’ve played against teams where it’s been 0-0 after 20 minutes and we hear boos, and opposition players pick up on that,” Armson said. “Personally I completely understand it because we’re on the pitch moaning at each other too.”

He added: “To be honest I think they’ve been brilliant. People have been asking me how I’ve been finding the fans, and I always say, ‘we win most weeks so it’s alright.’

“It’s not the first time I’ve been booed off the pitch because they could be like that at Nuneaton as well, and it’s football fans in general.

“At times I know that some of the young lads can find it difficult, but I’ve loved them.

“They’ve been great to me and have made me feel really welcome.

“I’ve gone into the bar after making some horrendous mistakes and they’re all saying things to pick me up, and they’re brilliant at that.”