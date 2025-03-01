AFC Telford fight back from two down to salvage point

The second placed Bucks were looking to reel in leaders Bedford with a victory on the road - but found themselves behind on 20 minutes.

A low cross into the box was turned into the net, and appeared to come off unfortunate Bucks defender Jordan Piggott.

It was the hosts who were the better side with Brandon Hall forced into a save, before things went from bad to worse for Kevin Wilkin's men.

A throw in to the near post saw keeper Brandon Hall scramble backwards to tip onto the bar - and the ball fell to George Munday who only had to turn the ball into an empty net.

The mid table side were in full command, but the Bucks responded after the break and took just six minutes to pull one back

Rhys Hilton cut in from the right side of the box and lashed a left footed effort past home keeper Dan Wilks.

Seconds later Hilton almost did it again, but his thunderous effort crashed back off the crossbar as the Bucks went in search of an immediate second.

They kept knocking on the door and 17 minutes from time the equaliser arrived - as Max Brogan seized on a loose ball and found Jordan Cranston who took a touch and fired home at the near post to earn his side a point.