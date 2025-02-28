Wolves women enjoying break before league run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following the 3-0 win over Stoke last time out, which extended their unbeaten run in the National League Northern Premier Division to 15 games, Dan McNamara's side now have a free weekend.

They are level on points with league leaders Nottingham Forest but 10 goals behind on goal difference and their rivals have a game in hand, as the league enters it's final stretch.

The players are now having a well-earned break before they travel to take on Hull on March 9.

McNamara said: “They will have the weekend off, that was the carrot. It’s probably why they’ve won three nil against Stoke!

“I know a few of them are jetting off for a little break so they’ll go and enjoy that, because they deserve it.

“They really deserve it and I'm sure they’ll come back rejuvenated ready to go again.

“It’s never too early to prepare for Hull City, I know the analyst department have already started their work on that, as they always do. We plan two to three games in advance.

“What we’ll do is go there and expect a similar game to Stoke, full of desire, determination, bodies on the line, winning first and second contacts – all that great stuff.

“They are fighting for their lives and I'm sure they’ll be wanting to turn up and put on a good performance.”

Wolves have five games to clinch promotion, with only two of them on the road, and McNamara hopes the home advantage will benefit his side.

“We absolutely love playing at home, absolutely love it," he added.

“It’s brilliant to play at home, three of the five games especially.

“However, they will still be tough, Burnley are in with a massive shout so that’s one of the top four dealt with if you like.

“We have to keep working, just keep working and let’s see where the journey takes us.

“The girls have been away, so when we are back in, we will see who trains well and look at who is right to play, and I'll make the decisions from there."