Wolves loanee 'learning' amid future uncertainty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The summer signing has not played since January 6 and almost left in the transfer window, with parent club Ajax keen to take the loanee back.

A deal was not struck and he remained with Wolves, but has seen his chances limited and he has now been ruled out with illness.

Pereira admits he is fond of the 20-year-old but says he does not fit into Wolves' attacking system and must learn to play as a wing-back if he wants any more minutes this season.

"I like his personality a lot and he has good skills," Pereira said.