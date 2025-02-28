Wolves' last six FA Cup fifth round ties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal as Wolves beat the Cherries 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League last weekend and will be eying progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals this time around.

They've reached the fifth round of the competition for the second season on the spin and we've taken a look back at their last six fifth round ties.

2023-24: Wolves 1-0 Brighton

Wolves took the lead inside the opening 180 seconds after Mario Lemina met Jean-Ricner Bellegarde's lofted cross with a sliding finish into the bottom corner.

Mario Lemina scored the only in Wolves' FA Cup win over Brighton in 2024. (Getty)

It proved enough to send the gold and black into the last eight for the first time since reaching the semi-finals five years earlier in 2019.

They lost 3-2 in the quarter-finals at home to Coventry City after a dramatic late comeback from the Championship outfit.

2020-21: Wolves 0-2 Southampton

Nuno Espirito Santo was looking to guide Wolves into the quarter-finals for the second time in three seasons when Southampton visited Molineux in the fifth round.

The Portuguese boss made six changes and paid the price as Saints knocked them out of the competition.