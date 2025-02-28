Wolves boss facing selection dilemma with centre-back conundrum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The centre-back, who joined in the summer of 2023, has failed to hold down a consistent starting berth and battled with the physicality of the top flight.

Bueno had issues dealing with Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz on Tuesday, but Pereira believes he is improving against strong opponents.

The head coach said: "He's a little bit more aggressive now because he knows that here the striker goes direct on the body.

"Here in this league it's not a foul, it means that you must go direct in the duel and it's very important to understand the qualities, the skill of the man.

"To understand what kind of movements he likes to do, his approach in aerial duels, his approach when he receives the ball.

"To understand the rotation, if he likes to go to one side or the other side, if he attacks the space or not, if he does counter-movements or not, if he goes direct, because here you see the best things in the players.