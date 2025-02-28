'So doable': Gareth Ainsworth outlines win figure ahead of huge Shrewsbury relegation clashes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop's position in the fight for survival has been dented in the last week, as three successive defeats coupled with victories for sides above has left them seven points adrift of safety in the relegation zone.

They face two games in the space of four days against sides just above them in the division, with their trip to Peterborough followed by a home clash against Bristol Rovers.

Ainsworth isn't looking too far ahead in the fixture schedule in terms of identifying where Salop can pick up points - but has laid out how many wins he feel would secure safety.

He said: "I've done it in the past where I have looked and said, we can get three here, and one there, but you can't do that with games, they are all different.

"No one expected us to beat Wrexham and Birmingham, so you have to look at the next game.

"As staff we look to games as we have to prepare, but as players I want them to compartmentalise the next game, and what is what we are going to do.

"You can get tripped up looking ahead, but I know that seven wins from 13 games will help us comfortably stay yo.

"Anything else and it gets very exciting, so lets see what happens."

Three wins and a draw from six games earlier this year had edged Ainsworth's men closer to climbing out of the drop zone - but three narrow defeats have dragged them right back in to trouble.

They have faced tough tests against sides fighting at the top end of the table - but upcoming fixtures look particularly favourable compared to the other sides.

On the back of their tough week, Ainsworth admitted results had dented his squad, but they are focused on now trying to take points off sides who sit just above them in the scrap for survival.

He added: "It hit us and one week changes everything. Seven days ago we were buzzing, but we have to make sure in our heads we stop after those three games.

"We have 13 left, we face eight of the bottom nine in the next few games, so it is really exciting stuff.

"No one stays down when I am around. I had a nice moment yesterday, I thought we were ten adrift but it was only ten.

"It is so doable, and I am really hoping we get something on Saturday."