Peterborough v Shrewsbury: No extra 'building up' needed for crunch survival clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With 13 games to go, Gareth Ainsworth's side are seven points from safety, as they take on Peterborough United side who sit one place outside the relegation zone.

A win for Salop would reel Posh to within four points, but a defeat could leave them en points from safety with a mammoth task to get out of the mire.

The Town boss was in his usual upbeat and defiant mood ahead of Saturday's game - but he hasn't had to remind his players of the size of their relegation clash at London Road.

"With modern football and the world of social media, it is everywhere," said Ainsworth.

"It in no way needs building up.

"I don't need to tell the boys how massive they all are.

"If we stay up by beating Wrexham and Birmingham, it will be just as important as beating Peterborough or Exeter.