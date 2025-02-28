Kevin Wilkin on who will be his AFC Telford United captain

The Bucks have had four different players take the armband this season, with Kyle Storer, Orrin Pendley and Sam Whittall all stepping up since the departure of last season’s skipper Fraser Kerr.

And after handing new signing Luke Rowe the responsibility last weekend, Wilkin expressed his delight at having a number of leadership options available to him.

“Whether Sam has it when he comes back or whether Luke keeps it we’ll have to see. I’ve spoken to Jimmy (Armson) about it, and he’s said he’d want to step up and take the armband,” the Bucks boss said. “Either way there won’t be any issues with the lads, because they’ll all still be leaders on the pitch and provide that voice on the pitch.”

He added: “It’s important that you’re a leader whether you’ve got the armband or not, and we’re hoping some of the young lads will grow into leaders as well, and I’m sure some of them see themselves as captain material later down the line.

“People lead in different ways, and that’s what we’re searching for.

“I want everyone to take ownership of their game and be vocal, because we’ve got some players, young and old, who are vocal, and some that aren’t.

“I think a strong part of Luke’s skillset is his ability to galvanise other players, and he’s got that infectious nature about him that gets people working hard alongside him.

“He’s happy to take that responsibility, and you need players like that who are committed to the team and who wear their heart on their sleeve.

“There’ll be a conversation with the lads, but regardless of wearing the armband we want people to be leaders on the pitch.”