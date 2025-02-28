FA Cup: Bournemouth v Wolves - who's out and who's a doubt

Vitor Pereira is dealing with a handful of injury concerns ahead of the fixture.

But will any of them be available against the Cherries?

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

A hamstring injury has kept Hwang sidelined for the last few weeks.

But Wolves have now been boosted by his return and he is set to travel with the team to Bournemouth.

"For this match, we will have Hee-chan," Pereira said.

"He's recovered well."

Rodrigo Gomes - 0% chance