FA Cup: Bournemouth v Wolves preview - Cup heroics could offer special moment

Almost a week ago, when Wolves beat Bournemouth 1-0 in the Premier League, they were on a high with three clean sheets and three wins in four games.

Impressive performances saw Wolves gaining momentum and heading in the right direction, until their disappointing display on Tuesday saw them beaten by a Fulham side that hardly broke a sweat.

One defeat does not condemn Wolves to relegation, but it highlights their shortcomings and proves they still have a long way to go.

For some, tomorrow's return to face Bournemouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup is a distraction from the real task at hand, but that would be a foolish outlook.

Wolves' priority certainly is Premier League survival, but the greatest cup competition in football deserves respect and for Wolves it can offer respite from their fight.

Another win would ensure fans keep the faith and put them one game away from a dream trip to Wembley.