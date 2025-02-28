Bruck is a Buck as AFC Telford complete loan move for frontman

The 20-year-old trained with the Bucks on Thursday night and his loan has been confirmed, with registration completed in time for the frontman to face St Ives Town away from home on Saturday.

He moves to the SEAH Stadium on an initial one-month loan.

Bruck will provide competition and cover for top goalscoring talisman Matty Stenson, though boss Kevin Wilkin admits the new loanee has work to do before he forces Stenson out the side.

"That search is ongoing, because as a manager you're always looking to find that bit more, but we clearly needed cover for Matty and Tyler will provide another option for us," Wilkin said.

"He's a more orthodox, central striker who has had some spells out on loan at this level previously so he's got some idea of what it's about, which is helpful.

"Anyone coming into this situation would recognise that getting past Matty to get into the team would be quite a task, given the form he's in, but it's important that we found someone who understood that and still wanted to come and help us as a team, and Tyler will do that."

The Moors prospect has previously had loans away at Studley and Bromsgrove Sporting, the latter at the end of last term.

He has been restricted to just three cameos in the National League for Solihull this term.

Stenson last time out bagged his 22nd and 23rd goals of the Southern Central Premier campaign and is now the club's record leading scorer for league goals in a single campaign.

Wilkin's second-placed Bucks are in Cambridgeshire on Saturday to face St Ives Town with a chance to climb above Bedford Town, who lead the way by a single point.