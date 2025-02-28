Bournemouth star could be set for start against Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The club-record signing, who cost an initial £31.7million from Porto last summer, missed seven games after fracturing his foot in early January.

The striker was an unused substitute on the weekend as Wolves beat the Cherries 1-0 in the Premier League and Evanilson then came on in the 77th minute during the 2-1 loss to Brighton on Tuesday.

Evanilson has now fully recovered from the broken metatarsal injury and could make his first start tomorrow as he comes back to haunt the side that he caused plenty of problems against in Bournemouth's 4-2 win at Molineux earlier this season.

Andoni Iraola has been easing Evanilson back into first team action due to a lack of training, but he could not be set to start tomorrow.

“With Eva, the problem is not his injury, it’s that he hasn’t trained,” Iraola said earlier this week.

“He has recovered from the injury but when you have a bone injury, it’s not like other injuries that you can train, you can run, you can sprint, you can do a lot of things; with the foot injury on the bone, you have to wait until it heals.

“You have to just keep it there for two or three weeks with the boot, so he has lost a lot of training.

“Probably it’s a matter more of the shape he’s in right now than the proper injury.

“He could start; the problem is I don’t know how much he would last because he lacks the training days, the process you normally go through.

“Normally with other injuries it’s more smooth. They do a little bit more, a little bit more, they start with the group.

“We’ve used Eva once (in training), we’ve thought, ‘OK, the foot is in a good place, now we can start doing things’, but this period has been really small.”

Bournemouth will be without defender Illia Zabarnyi, who was sent off against Wolves at the weekend for a tackle on Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The Cherries lost an appeal to have the sending off overturned, after it was given following VAR intervention after an initial yellow card was shown.