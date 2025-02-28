AFC Telford preview: Bucks nearing full fitness for St Ives trip

The Bucks have been walking wounded for much of the Southern Central Premier season and had three absentees for last weekend’s 3-1 win over Leiston.

However, as the promotion race heats up Telford look set to be boosted by the return of two key players and are still on the lookout for reinforcements in one crucial position.

“Numbers-wise we shouldn’t be in a bad place really, but in terms of positions we could obviously do with a central striker coming in,” Wilkin explained. “Strikers are the most difficult players to go and find, and if anyone has a striker in the team which is doing well – which is what we’re looking for – they’ll be really reluctant to let them go.”

“I’ve got my eye on one or two who could hopefully provide some back up there, but when Byron (Moore) is back fit we’ll at least have one or two lads who could go in and play there at a stretch.”

He added: “I’m confident (about Moore’s fitness), but I’ve been here before. I’d expect him to train with us this week and be involved at the weekend.

AFC Telford United's Byron Moore, right, has been struggling with injury so far in 2025 - but Kevin Wilkin hopes to have him back available (Picture: Kieren Griffin)

“Sam (Whittall) we’re not too sure about, but it doesn’t appear to be as bad as we first thought.

“It settled down really well and he wanted to train last week, but it felt wrong to risk him and put him out for an indefinite period.

Telford’s opponents St Ives Town are unbeaten in five games, drawing their last four in the Southern Central Premier as they crawl away from the relegation zone.

And on their 3G surface, which Telford have struggled on at other grounds this season, the Bucks boss is expecting a difficult afternoon.

“They’ve got players within the team that are capable, and as a side we know they’re alright,” Wilkin said. “It’s never easy going away from home, and you just look at some of our results – especially on 3G – we know they’ll be looking to get a result.”

He added: “I’ve seen them enough times this season to know what they can do, and the fact they’re at home is enough to suggest we’re in for a really tough game.

“You have to get on with it and make sure you are ready for all things in all seasons. Whether it’s a 3g pitch or a quagmire you’ve got to show enough understanding and quality to come through it, and if you want to be top of the pile that’s exactly what you have to do.

“The challenges we face are many and they are varied, but we’ve got enough quality about us to move through it.

“We need to draw as much confidence as we can out of the last couple of results we’ve had and look to build on last Saturday’s performance.