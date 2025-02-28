AFC Telford midfielder on the mistakes that have blighted Bucks' season

The Bucks have regularly been guilty of making a number of mistakes leading to goals so far in their Southern Central Premier title challenge.

And experienced campaigner Armson, 35, is hopeful the squad’s analysis of their performances will bear fruit sooner rather than later.

“We’ve only lost twice since November, so it’s clear there have been too many draws and we should be sitting on a lot more points than we are,” the midfielder said. “That’s what has been the most frustrating thing for us, and the amount of times we've sat there on a Thursday night watching games back and going through the mistakes we’ve made has been hard.”

Armson continued: “We’re trying to work on understanding how we learn from the mistakes that each other are making, because a lot of the goals that we’ve conceded have been sloppy.

“It’s something that the whole squad have found tough, because every single member of the squad wants to get promoted.

“There have been too many draws, and there is no reason why we shouldn’t have at least ten more points on the table.

“I know there have been some poor refereeing decisions, but against Bishop’s Stortford we should’ve been out of sight before then.

“We don’t need to focus on Kettering, we only need to focus on ourselves, and when we come to play Kettering I don’t even think it’ll be as simple as whoever wins the league.

“Look at Bedford. I know we beat them 6-2 but the way they’ve bounced back from that has been brilliant. Leiston were in league-winning form until we beat them, so it’s certainly not a two-horse race.”