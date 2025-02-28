A first start: Jonny Drury's Shrewsbury line-up to face Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gareth Ainsworth's side head to London Road sitting seven points adrift at the foot of the table.

Salop need points and fast and anything but a win on Saturday could put another huge dent in his side's chances of survival.

How will he line-up at Peterborough?

Given the fact Salop have had a full week off and he has a fully fit squad, it is hard to see where he may make changes.

Taylor Perry is back in contention following an injury, and could go straight back into the side. And David Wheeler is in line for a first start, after making his Salop bow off the bench last week.