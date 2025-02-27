Women's round-up: Lins hits hat-trick in Shropshire League comeback

Prees Club were leading 4-1 at half-time, thanks to a double from Natasha Groom and goals from Rebecca James and Bethany Ribbens.

Nevertheless, goals from Jessica Morfill and Daisy Smales alongside the hat-trick by Lins, helped the visitors turn things around.

This was SAHA’s third win of a difficult season, but it lifted them up to 11th place in the table, just above second-bottom Meresiders, who drew 0-0 with winless Newport. The defeat for Prees Club leaves them in ninth.

There was another goalless draw between third-placed Shawbury United and 10th-placed Allscott Heath Development.

Meanwhile, Francis-Jones Maria scored two goals for The New Saints in a 5-0 win against Cardiff Met, which moved them up to second place in the Adran Welsh Premier League.

Chantelle Teare, Helen Evans and Kayleigh Baker were also on the scoresheet as the Saints made a return to winning ways at Park Hall.

Shauna Duffy’s side led 3-0 at half-time and they added another two goals in the second 45 to make it a convincing victory.

Zoe Child’s goal wasn’t enough for Shrewsbury Town as they lost 5-1 against league leaders Lye Town, in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

Goals from Natasha Baptiste, Macy Fox, Chloe Handy, Sian Johnson and Michelle Pasco earned the victory for the hosts and kept Shrewsbury in fourth place.

Abigail Beady scored for AFC Telford United in a 1-1 draw against Walsall in West Midlands League Division One North.

The result puts Telford in seventh, one place behind the visitors but with two games in hand.

A late goal from Chloe Kelly helped seal the victory for Albrighton, as they beat Staffordshire Victoria 2-0 in the Staffordshire Women’s League Vase group stage.

Molly Thompson scored in the fourth minute to put the visitors in the lead and Kelly’s goal in the 89th minute sealed victory for Albrighton.

Bethany Cooke and Eleanor Hill were on the scoresheet for Whitchurch Alport, who won 2-0 at Hanley Town in the Vase.