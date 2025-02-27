Wolves Fans' Verdict v Fulham: A desperately disappointing defeat

John Lalley

Given what we stood to gain, this performance was absolutely bewildering.

All of the old failings which have made for so many stodgy Molineux disappointments this season resurfaced and punctured big time the optimism generated by the win at Bournemouth. From the moment we were carved open so easily to concede almost from the outset, Wolves remained vulnerable all evening.

Being caught cold once is frustrating, but to repeat the error straight after the interval with such pitiful resistance was appalling. What transpired after that second Fulham goal was truly alarming.

Wolves meandered aimlessly, devoid of ideas and inspiration simply recycling the ball at a snail’s pace unable to fathom a way through a Fulham defensive shield that easily repelled our feeble response.

In contrast, Fulham were crisp and sharp in possession finding space at will and it was a surprise that they didn’t add to their lead. Raul Jimenez spurned two late chances which might have seen the 4-1 scoreline we enjoyed at Craven Cottage reversed in Fulham’s favour this time around. It wouldn’t have flattered them.

Aside from a brief response when Joao Gomes equalised, Fulham won this game at a canter. The atmosphere inside the stadium was disconcertingly flat from the beginning made worse by our lamentable start and the team’s inability to inject any semblance of initiative.

Any notion that Wolves had gone a long way to ensuring their safety has been given short shrift on the back of this flimsy output. A serious re-focus is required; we are not out of danger yet; not by a long chalk.

Liam Berry

After putting together a really good performance against Bournemouth on the weekend, it was a great opportunity to make it two wins in two games, with Fulham making the trip to Molineux. However this was not the case with Wolves losing 2-1 under the lights.

It was clear that Fulham came with a game plan, and to which they executed very well. However, Wolves could have got more out of this game, and is a really big missed opportunity to get more points on the board. Fulham defended well and played good football in spells, but for me, that game was there for the taking. There was a lack of intensity to go and attack them, and as the game went on it just looked like the players had ran out of ideas.

I think we are desperate for the return of Agbadou, as if you had him in the defence, it would have made a huge difference. Fulham highlighted the lack of strength in the Wolves defence by playing long balls all game, had Agbadou have been playing, I doubt this would have been the case.