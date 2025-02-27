Wolves boss 'frustrated' at defensive errors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ryan Sessegnon's opener came after 58 seconds as Fulham's passes cut Wolves open and skipper Nelson Semedo mistakenly stepped out to press at the wrong time.

Fulham's winner then came less than two minutes into the second half as one defence-splitting pass set up Rodrigo Muniz, and Pereira is determined to cut out the errors.

"I'm frustrated because after three days playing again, we started the first half by conceding a very easy goal," Pereira said.

"Our level of concentration, our focus was not at the level of the game. After, we reacted, we started to play against a good team winning 1-0, and we created some situations, and we scored the goal.