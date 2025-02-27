The New Saints bid to take home first silverware of the season

Saints go into the match in fine form after opening up a 12-point advantage at the top of the JD Cymru Premier following a run of nine league wins in a row.

Opponents Aberystwyth find themselves at the opposite end of the league table, but they have enjoyed an impressive run to reach Friday evening’s final of the Welsh League Cup.

TNS head coach Harrison, whose side are the current cup holders, expects “a tough game” against Antonio Corbisiero’s Aberystwyth team.

Saints completed a league double over Aberystwyth earlier this season, following up a 2-0 win at Park Hall in September with a 4-2 away victory in October’s return fixture.

Harrison told the Football Association of Wales media team: “It’s going to be a tough game. They’ve got a young team, enthusiastic, fit, dynamic team. Corbs has done a good job since he’s come in.

“They’ve obviously struggled for the last two or three years, and they’re struggling still now, but that goes out the window, the league form, because it’s a one-off game.

“Anyone can win it on any given day, so we’ll certainly not be going into the game with any complacency whatsoever.

“We understand it will be a tough game. They’re fighting for their lives. I’d imagine a cup final victory would give them a bit more confidence to try and kick on in the league again and try and stay in the league, so we definitely won’t be taking things lightly.

“It will be match preparation exactly the same as what we’ve done for every European game right the way through to what we’re doing now.”

Saints booked their place in the Nathaniel MG Cup final by beating Barry Town United 2-1 in the semi-finals in December.

That followed wins in the earlier rounds of the competition for TNS against Flint Town United, Airbus UK Broughton and Bala Town.

Harrison added: “You look at it and the League Cup, and February, March time, we’ve won it numerous times and it is good. It gives you a shot in the arm if you like and ready to kick on again.

“It’s a great day. Everyone wants to be in finals, everyone wants to win trophies, everyone wants to win medals.”