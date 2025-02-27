Shrewsbury Town: Gareth Ainsworth on 'six-pointers' and playing without fear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop head to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon looking to get one over on their relegation rival.

Darren Ferguson's side are one of the teams Town are trying to hunt down as they bid to secure League One football for an 11th consecutive season.

"Six-pointers, I hate the term, but I have to accept that they are," Ainsworth said. "We're all footballers, and anyone who says they don't look at the table, don't look at upcoming fixtures, they are lying.

"We all do, and I can't tell you what I'm playing in four or five weeks, but I can tell you the next two or three weeks' fixtures, and I know that these are big games for us."

Ainsworth says Town must not go into these games with any apprehension otherwise they will not get the results they desire.

"I'm not stupid, but I'm not going to fear anything," he continued. "If you start fearing things I think they will happen. I'm a real big believer in that if you fear something, it often happens.

"So be aware of something, don't fear it, look at it as a challenge and go, you know what, I'm going to beat this, and that's my way of looking at these games.

"Don't go, 'Oh that's it if we lose this game.' No, it's not. It's just a game, there's another game, you might have to, if we lose against one of the lower teams, beat a Wycombe or a Birmingham.

"We have done it before, we'll have to go and do that, and that's the bottom line."