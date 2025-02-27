Peterborough v Shrewsbury: Jonny Drury previews massive survival clash
Jonny Drury brings you the latest from Gareth Ainsworth's pre-Peterborough press conference.
By Jonny Drury
Salop face the first of two huge back to back games in the fight for survival, as they take on Peterborough before a home clash with Bristol Rovers.
Jonny discusses injury news and Ainsworth's belief that survival is still very 'doable', despite being seven points from safety.