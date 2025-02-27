Home comforts have deserted Wolves after another Molineux loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They have won just three matches at home this campaign in the league. Those wins have come against Southampton, Manchester United and Aston Villa, all by a 2-0 scoreline - even the Carabao Cup victory over Burnley finished that way.

So when they went 1-0 down against Fulham inside 58 seconds courtesy of Ryan Sessegnon's goal - the result felt fairly inevitable. The statistics tell you they do not come from behind to win on home turf.

As it happened, they performed well in the first half to level the scores, thanks to a goal from Joao Gomes. That was his fourth of the season - his third in the league - and his second against Fulham.

But Wolves conceded another goal early in the second half and were comfortably beaten by Marco Silva's side in the end.