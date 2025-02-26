Ollie Westbury comment: Shrewsbury Town heading into last-chance saloon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are must-win games, and then there are must-win games. If Shrewsbury lose to Peterborough United on Saturday, one of three teams just above the relegation places, they will trail Darren Ferguson's team by 10 points.

And with just 12 games remaining after this one, Salop will need a miracle to make up that deficit in their remaining clashes.

There is no doubt they have improved since Gareth Ainsworth took over in Shropshire - despite losing their last three League One fixtures. In the last 10 third-tier games, they sit 19th in the form table.

The problem is, he had such a mountain to climb when he arrived, as Salop had only taken eight points from their first 15 league matches back in November.