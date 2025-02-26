Gareth Ainsworth: This run will not define my Shrewsbury Town tenure
Gareth Ainsworth says Shrewsbury's upcoming run will not define everything - with the boss having lofty ambitions in Shropshire beyond this campaign.
Salop are currently seven points from League One safety, and they have three huge League One games coming up in the next 10 days.
Ainsworth, who was named Shrews head coach in November last year, always has a positive outlook.
And while a poor run of results in the next few League One matches could end Shrewsbury's chances of staying in the third-tier of English football, he says all that means is it will take a little longer to get the club where he intends.