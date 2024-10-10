Outsiders triumph on racing’s return to Ludlow

It wasn’t until La Renommee romped home in the 4.05pm at odds of 9/4 that race-goers began to turn the tide.

Earlier, Brendas Asking (6/1) had won the first race of the season – the Welcome Back To Ludlow Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

That 6/1 winner was followed by another in the second as One Glance edged out the 11/4 favourite Scottie’s Sister by half a length.

There were some big-money victors in the third as Highly Recommended shocked the six-runner field, cruising to victory by 17 lengths at odds of 22/1.

And Iron D’ex was an 11/1 winner in the next – pipping Itso Fury. La Renommee scored for favourite-backers in the next, with joint-favourite Of Course You Can (5/2) and Court In A Storm (15/8f) winning the last two.