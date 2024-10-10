Outsiders triumph on racing’s return to Ludlow
The favourites were out of luck for the first four races as National Hunt action returned to Ludlow yesterday.
It wasn’t until La Renommee romped home in the 4.05pm at odds of 9/4 that race-goers began to turn the tide.
Earlier, Brendas Asking (6/1) had won the first race of the season – the Welcome Back To Ludlow Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.
That 6/1 winner was followed by another in the second as One Glance edged out the 11/4 favourite Scottie’s Sister by half a length.
There were some big-money victors in the third as Highly Recommended shocked the six-runner field, cruising to victory by 17 lengths at odds of 22/1.
And Iron D’ex was an 11/1 winner in the next – pipping Itso Fury. La Renommee scored for favourite-backers in the next, with joint-favourite Of Course You Can (5/2) and Court In A Storm (15/8f) winning the last two.