Natalie Powell feeling the love

Powell was Great Britain’s first ever female world number one in 2017 after a gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.

She started her career at Irfon Judo Club in Builth Wells, Powys, and made her international debut with a silver medal at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

She said: “Putting my journey into words feels impossible. From being a kid dreaming of going to the Olympics one day, to stepping on the mat in Rio and Tokyo.

“From the highs of winning world and European medals to the training days (some of which I’d rather forget) that pushed me to my physical and mental limits.

“Judo has taught me that I’m capable of much more than I ever believed. It has given me experiences and lifelong friendships far beyond what I ever dreamed.

“I’m ending this chapter with a feeling of immense gratitude and a full heart. The lessons, friendships and experiences will stay with me forever. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey.”

Now one of the most decorated Welsh athletes, she competed with Team GB in 2016 and 2020 and claimed nine Grand Slam medals and 21 Grand Prix medals throughout her career.

“Despite judo being a solo sport, the journey was never alone, there is quite literally 100s of people who have contributed and supported me, and I am so thankful for each and every one of you,” she added. “Firstly, Darren Warner, when you stepped in as my coach in 2014 you completely changed my career.

“You improved my performance in every area, taught me to be professional, and made me believe that anything was possible.

“I would like to thank British Judo and all the staff members I’ve worked with over the years. I feel very fortunate to have had such great team-mates and training partners to share the journey with.

“I’d like to say a special thank you to Kate (Howey). You have been there for me no matter what, you’ve picked me up when I’ve been at my lowest and celebrated with me at my highest. Both on and off the mat you’ve supported me and is a big part of why I can look back on my career so fondly. Thank you, Kate!”

Between 2016 and 2018, Powell amassed three consecutive bronze medals at the European Championships.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games she took gold, and in 2022 followed with a silver medal – judo was not selected for the 2018 Games.

“Welsh Judo has been my home from the beginning,” added Powell. “Starting in Irfon Judo Club with Richard, Phil and Jen, the club has never stopped in providing a great support network.

“Moving through the Welsh system I was fortunate to be coached by some of the greats, Alan Petherbridge, Neil Adams, Mark Earle, Craig Fallon, Alan Jones, Darren Warner. They have supported me through the highs and lows of my journey for which I am forever grateful.”