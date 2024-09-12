Beht Barrett leads the way for Wrekin on national stage

The club had four swimmers – Eve Leleux, Dylan Thompson, Lola Wheeler and Barrett – qualify for three different national events.

And Barrett brought home a gold following an impressive display in the Home Nations Nationals SE National Summer Meet at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Barrett qualified for 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m free events. First up was 200m where she achieved a personal best in the heat to reach the final.

She then lowered her PB by two seconds on the way to taking joint silver in the battle for glory.

Day two saw Barrett compete in the 50m free. Another PB in the heat booked her final place, where she came home in fifth place, just 0.2seconds off a bronze medal.

Next up was the 400m free where she finished 14th.

But Barrett saved her best till last in the 100m free.

She broke the one minute barrier for the first time (59.48) as she qualified third fastest for the final.

And then she produced a stunning performance that saw her turn in fifth place at the 50m mark before powering past her rivals down the last 50 to strike gold – clocking a superb time of 58.74 in the process.

Wheeler qualified for the same event and registered a season's best time in the 1500m free to finish in ninth place in the 17-year age group.

Leleux competed in the 400m free at the British Championships, which also took place at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

She had a good paced swim and finished a credible 21st place in the 18 & over age group.

Thompson, aged 14, was in action at the Open Water National Age Group Championships.

He competed in the 5000m event, finishing an impressive 14th place in the competitive age group of 14/15years.