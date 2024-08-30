Teen earns her black belt

Elizabeth Taylor, who is 16, was recognised for her remarkable progress in a karate discipline with the highest coloured belt acknowledgement, which she received in Birkenhead on The Wirral.

Taylor, from Broseley, is a member of Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy, the club which is also based in Broseley.

She studies and was awarded in the art of the Okinawan Goju Ryu form of karate, which has emphasis on close quarter self-defence as well as traditional training ideologies and self-discipline.

Taylor came through a gruelling training and grading process and was presented with her belt in the north west by sensei Ernie Molyneux, a ninth Dan, and eighth Dan sensei Paul Nolan.

Sensei Max Beddow, a sixth Dan at the Shropshire Karate Academy, said: "It was a very gruelling training session followed by a rigorous grading under the watchful and experienced eyes of EGKA (English Goju Ryu Karate Association) chief instructor sensei Ernie Molyneux and sensei Paul Nolan.

"The event was well-attended, and the standard was very high indeed, everyone in the dojo was so pleased when sensei Ernie presented Elizabeth with her black belt."

The academy, which was opened in 2017, welcomes and trains all ages included infant, junior and adult sessions.

For more information on Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy they can be found under the club name on Facebook. To get in touch contact broseleygojukan@aol.com