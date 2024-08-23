Hales sets pace to claim latest Series success

The second ever use of the Shawbury – Hodnet 10 course saw Hales stop the watch on 19 minutes 58 seconds, a 29-second advantage over Friction Series leader Simon Romei to narrow the gap at the top.

“I was excited to use this course again as I believe it can be a fast course. However I was disappointed the road works cut it short. It was tough going out and felt hard on the uphill sections, but I managed to fly back with a tail return. Happy to take the win,” said Hales.

Romei took the runner-up spot in 20:27 ahead of Bryn Davies, and that same position in the Friction Veterans’ contest with +5:00, 26 seconds ahead of Chris Riley to maintain a 55-point lead in the Overall and an 85-point advantage in the Veterans’ standings.

Romei was 1:06 behind Wrekinsport’s Deb Hutson-Lumb, who took her fifth Veterans’ win from six races entered with +6:06. On actual she was well placed in the Friction Female Series too, taking the runner-up spot in 22:33.

But there was no stopping Female Series leader Hayley Wells as she almost sealed Series victory with her 11th straight win.

In a glittering season this was another fabulous effort of 21:51 on a course already becoming a favourite.

“I loved this course last year, so I was excited to give it another whirl,” said Wells. “I felt sluggish to start with but pushed on and managed to maintain decent power throughout. A shame the course had to be cut slightly short, but another fun afternoon of racing; hopefully this course can be used more often.”

In the Road Bike Series, Paul Duncan took the in in 21:57, 58 seconds ahead of Series leader Mark Fenn

Junior Ben Southgate rode unchallenged to a further 60 points in the Friction Junior Series with a solid 22:52 for 12th place overall.