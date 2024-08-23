Classic cars are ready to race up Shropshire hill

The two one-day events will also see a continuation of the Allswage UK Loton Park Championship which is run on a handicap basis for club members and has attracted a wide range of cars including Lotus, Saab, Renault, Alfa Romeo, Porsche and Aston Martin examples.

Other classes will see an eclectic mix of classic, sports, saloon and single-seater racing cars compete against the clock along the parkland course at Alberbury, near Shrewsbury.

One local driver taking part is seasoned campaigner Mike Mohr, from Claverley, driving his Austin Healey Sebring Sprite, who said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for people to see so many of these classic sports cars being used in earnest and the competition is bound to be very close up this tight and demanding course.”

The action starts with practice runs at 9am each morning, followed by timed competition runs in program order, with full parking and hospitality facilities on site and accompanied children aged under 16 are admitted free.