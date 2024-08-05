Shrews celebrate after bagging two golds at Games

While most eyes are on Paris this summer for the latest Games, the Much Wenlock Olympian Society is still thriving after being founded by Dr William Penny Brookes in 1850.

It helped the development of the modern international Olympics as Baron de Coubertin credited it for inspiring him in founding the International Olympic Committee.

Over 150 years later, sport in Much Wenlock is still going strong with their summer junior hockey event again superbly organised by Shrewsbury School teacher and qualified hockey coach Liam Hennessy.

It featured dozens of children in the U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s over various nights.

Shrewsbury had two teams in the U10s mixed hockey and three in the U12s, with almost 40 kids in action across both age groups featuring girls and boys.

Shrewsbury began strongly as their top U10 side, coached by Duncan Taylor, decisively beat all their opponents from Telford, Newport and Bridgnorth in the seven-a-side games.

The side featured goalkeeper Amelia Willis, who didn’t concede, and her brother Caleb up front who top scored for the club with 13 goals on the night.

Also on the scoresheet was Henry Leach, who netted his first goals for the club, while Yoan Jakubiak, Imogen Parker McLain and Alice Barnett all starred in midfield.

Captain Luca Vallonchini-Nursey was dominant in centre midfield until making way for his younger sister Francesca, who was a substitute.

A second young Shrewsbury U10 side also performed creditably under coaches Andy Beel and Jon Cook, who kept the youngsters going until the end in over two hours of competition.

In the U12s, Shrewsbury had three sides competing and it was the side coached by Jaimin Jethwa and Adam Taylor, who went unbeaten and emerged victorious.

They had Teifi Evans in goal and Tilly Taylor, Oscar Taylor, Jack Jethwa, Caleb Samson, Charlotte Court and Luca Vallonchini-Nursey outfield.

Like their U10 counterparts, they beat all the rival sides from Telford, Newport and Bridgnorth.

Meanwhile Shrewsbury’s U14, coached by Ant Hughes, also took home a bronze medal on a different wet night later in the wek. The side included Evans Collins in goal, Beatrice Durham, Joe Fairchild, Oscar Taylor, Toby Westall, Violet Hughes and Olivia Caffrey.

Many of the children then attended Shrewsbury HC’s two-day summer camp at Roman Road Sports Centre at Meole Brace School.

Over 40 kids came for six hours a day for a variety of fun games and hockey skills, which was organised by Jon ‘JP’ Turford.

Among the coaches kindly helping the youngsters was teenage first team player Iwan Faulkner, who is an aspiring teacher.

Other young volunteer coaches included Emma Price , Jess Howitt and Kai Harris.

Also helping was club chairman Andy Howitt, who had just returned from playing for England over-65s.

Howitt played in midfield as England beat Scotland, Germany and Holland, winning every game in a tournament in 1-0.

Shrewsbury’s thriving junior section return to training on September 3/4 for U12s upwards and the U10s from Sunday, September 8, which is also an open day for the club at the Meole Brace astro.

Anyone is welcome to join and can register on the Pitchero app which has details of training and matches.