Motocross stars set to hit the heights at Hawkstone

The two series will join forces for the first time ever with legendary Dutchman and five-time world champion Jeffrey Herlings among the racers on the iconic Hawkstone Park circuit.

29-year-old Herlings won the MX2 in 2012, 2013 and 2016, the MXGP in 2018 and 2021 and the 85cc European Motorcross Championship in 2008.

The fifth round of the Motul Fastest 40 Championship has been described by organisers as an 'unprecedented move for the British motocross scene' and races are set to get underway from 10am both tomorrow and Sunday.

The line-up for Saturday includes the Clubman MX1 and MX2, Amateur MX1/MX2 and Honda Cup classes from the Motul Fastest 40 Championship alongside the Small Wheel 85cc British Championship classes.

Sunday's races will feature the Big Wheel 85cc, 125cc, Pro MX1 and Pro MX2 classes. In addition, riders in the British 125cc, Pro MX1 and Pro MX2 classes will have the opportunity to score points for both the Motul Fastest 40 and the Dirt Store British Championship races simultaneously.

Tickets will cost £20 for the weekend, while kids under-12 will be admitted free of charge. Spectator and camping passes will be available online and at the gate with cash or card both accepted.

In a statement, Motul Fastest 40 said: "This collaboration between Motul Fastest 40 and the Dirt Store British Motorcross Championship promises to be an historic weekend of high-octane action, showcasing the best talent in UK motorcross.

"For the first time ever, these two prestigious series will join forces, offering an unforgettable weekend of racing for riders and spectators alike at a venue revered by motorcross fans worldwide."