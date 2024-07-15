Tennis Shropshire keen to introduce more people in the county to walking tennis

Coaches Linda McMahon from Ludlow Castle Tennis Club and Wem Tennis Club’s Dave Parry will be working with clubs and organisations around Shropshire.

Several county clubs have already introduced walking tennis sessions, with more urged to also get involved.

Tennis Shropshire chair Fiona Jones said: "As we see the benefits of walking tennis and because it’s growing quickly, we want to do everything we can to support its growth in the county.

“We applied to The Inclusive Communities Fund and were delighted to be given the grant we have received.

"It’s enabled us to appoint two walking tennis champions who are both experienced coaches and had already started walking tennis sessions at their own clubs.

“Linda and Dave will be working with clubs, venues and coaches across the county to help develop and grow walking tennis programmes.

“As well as the sessions they offer at their own clubs, a number of other county clubs have walking tennis programmes in place, including Shifnal, Claverley, Church Stretton and Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club."

Tennis Shropshire is also working with Age UK after they made a successful application for grant funding to run weekly walking tennis sessions at Shrewsbury's Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre and Market Drayton Tennis Club.

Walking tennis is played on a full size tennis court, using softer balls, which don’t bounce so high or fast.

The ball is allowed to bounce twice, with the game, which follows the same scoring system as regular tennis, played at a more gentle pace. Players can't run or jump.

Fiona added: "Walking tennis is a fast-growing sport across the country.

"We know that tennis offers lots of benefits as it’s a great sport for physical heath, mental health, as well as a sociable activity.

“We are also aware that it can be quite daunting for people who are perhaps not as fit and mobile as they used to be, have maybe not played tennis before, or are perhaps recovering from illness or injury.

"That’s why walking tennis is such a wonderful sport. It’s also a good way for people who haven’t played tennis before to be introduced to the game.

"It’s an opportunity for people to enjoy fun, sociable exercise."

Tennis Shropshire can provide county clubs committed to introducing programmes with walking tennis kits including all the necessary equipment.

As well as working with clubs, venues and coaches, Linda and Dave are also keen to hear from community groups interested in their members attending a walking tennis session.

If they enjoy the experience, they could then be directed to local tennis clubs to continue playing.

Please email info@tennisshropshire.co.uk to find out more about walking tennis and how to get involved.

Pictured: Dave Parry and Linda McMahon have been appointed walking tennis champions by Tennis Shropshire.