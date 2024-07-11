Newport runners step out for charity

Held as a community fundraising event rather than an official race, the event has taken place annually since 1999 and raises money for both local and national causes. Participants can walk, run or cycle the course.

The hilly one-lap route started at the Fox & Hounds pub and featured three big climbs before finishing on the main road in Cheswardine.

No official times are available, but Alex Cochrane finished in approximately 33 minutes, 19 seconds, with his uncle David Evans clocking approximately 37:27. Nine-year-old Martha Roper also took part, finishing in around 43:47.

Photo: Martha Roper (centre, in grey) mixing it with Alex Cochrane (green NDRC top, left) and David Evans (green NDRC top, just behind Martha)

The club were well represented at the Vic Musgrove 5k, the fourth race in Telford AC’s Sexarathon series. Starting near Telford Hornets rugby club on Dark Lane, the route took runners to Telford parkrun, around Randlay Pool and along the Silkin Way, finishing next to the Ampitheatre.

Alex Millington was the first NDRC runner to finish, taking 49th position overall in a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds.

He was followed by Robin Guy, (18:54), Cochrane (19:07), Peter Johnstone (20:31), Phil Dolding (20:35), Philip Hill (21:40), Philip Link, (21:58), David Brown (21:58), Graham Rogers (23:03), David Evans, (23:12), Amy Hughes (24:30), Helen Mason (24.40), Oliver Stokes (26:12), Selwyn Plant (26:38), Louise Patterson (26:46), Ralph Humphries (27:22), Heather Campbell-Miles (31:05), Simon Taylor (31:33), Matthew Humphries (35:10) and John Stokes (38:01).