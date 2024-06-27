Senior powers to surprise win

Making his only appearance of the season so far, Senior took the win in 22 minutes seven seconds, starting off last from the 18 competitors.

Freeman took the maximum six points on offer to Wrekinsport members by a solitary second, finishing in 22:40 to Roberts’ 22:41 That one-second margin proved vital as it moved Freeman into the Series lead by a single point.

The evening was notable for a number of returning and first-time riders with first sight of Chris Halford this season taking fourth spot in 23:52.

In the Road Bike Series, another first sighting of 2024 took the runner-up spot as Mike Bigwood recorded 27:28, with Series leader David Seager extending his lead to nine points with a strong 26:42.

In the Women’s Series, Karen Sherriff is now second thanks to a 29:05 effort, seeing off a challenge from another first-timer, Amy Watkins (29:56).