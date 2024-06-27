Beddow joins the great names of martial arts

The honour was bestowed upon Beddow at an awards evening at the Dome Leisure Centre in Doncaster following a two-day training event with some of the world’s leading champions and instructors.

Also appearing at the event were stars from Hollywood martial arts movies including 11-time world kickboxing champion Don ‘the Dragon’ Wilson, world champion and film star Cynthia Rothrock, and Bill ‘Superfoot’ Wallace, who was one of the pioneers of full contact karate and kickboxing and also taught and trained with Elvis Presley in the 1970s.

Beddow is a 6th Dan black belt in Goju Ryu Karate and has trained for more than 35 years. During that time he has travelled to Okinawa Japan to train and grade.

As well as teaching karate, he has written several books on martial arts training and conditioning, as well as running the Shropshire Goju Ryu karate academy in Broseley. He also travels all over the country teaching seminars for other martial arts groups.