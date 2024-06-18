David Goodfield selected for debut Olympic Games call

Goodfield turned 31 last Saturday and celebrated his birthday in style with a call-up to the biggest stage in sport, which takes place in Paris from July 26.

Shrewsbury-born Goodfield, who cut his teeth at Telford & Wrekin Hockey Club, is no stranger to representing Great Britain, as well as England, however, and boasts more than 100 caps between the two.

But he was not part of the squad in Tokyo in 2021 and the previous event in Rio in 2016 came too early for the midfielder.

Goodfield is one of seven debutants in the squad named by head coach Paul Revington. The squad otherwise consists of experienced Olympians entering their fourth and third Games.

Revington said: “I’m incredibly proud to announce this group of athletes that will represent Team GB in Paris.

“This is the result of three years of effort, intensity, and real enjoyment together as a squad and we look forward to representing Great Britain on the biggest stage in our sport.”

Goodfield has played his club hockey in Surrey side Surbiton since 2016, having previously spent a year playing semi-professionally in Germany. He has also coached in recent seasons, leading Richmond to promotion to the top flight in hockey, but has since stood down to focus on playing commitments.

Team GB’s best effort in men’s field hockey in recent Olympics was a fourth-placed finish in the home Games of 2012, where the side were edged out by Australia in the bronze medal match.

Goodfield has been part of two bronze-medal winning Commonwealth Games squads with England, in 2018 and 2022. Last season he netted silver medals in the FIH Pro League and EuroHockey Championship.