Hector Pardoe signs off for Paris in sixth

Long-distance swimmer Pardoe, 23, was just four seconds shy of a top-five finish at the continental Aquatics open water event in Belgrade, Serbia.

Pardoe secured his place in Team GB’s Olympic ranks in February when he won Britain’s first World Championship medal in 10 years with bronze in Doha.

The former Ellesmere College Titans and Whitchurch Wasps swimmer clocked 1:49:45.3 at Ada Ciganlija, some 25 seconds off winner Gregorio Paltrinieri, of Italy.