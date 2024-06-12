Oliver Townend pulls his horse out of Paris Olympics

World number one Townend had two horses – Ballaghmor Class and Cooley Rosalent - on the nominated selection list, from which a starting team of three combinations will be announced later this month.

Townend, based at Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere, remains firmly in the mix for Paris aboard his 2024 Kentucky five-star champion Cooley Rosalent.

The 41-year-old and Ballaghmor Class won Burghley twice and Kentucky, and while they were fifth individually in Tokyo, they won team gold alongside Laura Collett and Tom McEwen.

“We are disheartened to withdraw Ballaghmor Class from Team GB Olympic selection,” Townend said, in a statement released by British Equestrian.

“As his preparation for a long-format event in the first half of the season was interrupted, we could not secure the final qualification for the Olympics without compromising his best interests.

“This is so disappointing for the whole team, but ‘Thomas’ means the world for us, and at the end of the day his welfare and happiness is more important than everything else.

“We hope that stablemate Cooley Rosalent will fly the flag in our bid to be selected for the Games.”

Britain are clear favourites to retain the Olympic title, seeking successive team gold medals for the first time since 1972.