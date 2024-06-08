Wise hits the mark as GB strike gold

British archers win two golds and a silver at Veronica’s Cup in Slovenia

07 June 2024 – Following a week-long world ranking event in Kamnik, Slovenia, five British archers came away with one individual silver and two team gold medals.

Making her debut as an international senior competitor, Théa Rogers joined Conor Hall to compete in the recurve mixed team division. While the duo placed fifth in qualification, they made it through three head-to-head rounds before they reached the final and eventually took home gold against the Czech Republic with a 5-1 win.

Competing again in the recurve men’s team division, Conor Hall retuned to the finals stage with Alex Wise and Tom Hall. The team, who were ranked second, faced the top ranked team from Ukraine in a closely fought five ends of shooting which resulted in a tie break shoot-off. Earning 27 points to Ukraine’s 25, the team from GB struck gold and took home the winner’s medal.

Tom said: “We feel pretty good about bagging another medal this year, especially finally getting the big first place on the finals field. It's been a long time coming. Obviously it's big for our confidence because nothing really helps like winning, but I think the confidence has been there the whole time from everything we've done in the winter. All the training we've done means we know that everyone's shooting really well."

Alex added: "The results we've had, the preparation we've done, and the team camaraderie we've built will help us to achieve our goals in Antalya."

In the individual competition, Holly Linfield competed in the gold final as the third ranked U21 recurve woman. After gaining two set points in her match against first ranked Slovenian archer, Nina Corel, Holly ultimately came home with the silver medal after a 6-2 finish.

Find all the final placing and scores from the event here.

Caption Great Britain’s gold medal winning recurve men’s team, Tom Hall, Conor Hall and Alex Wise