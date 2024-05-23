Newport aces secure a stunning national double

The ambitious Lilleshall-based club took centre stage at the annual England Hockey awards in Leicester as they scooped the Emerging Club of the Year award, while evergreen member Glyn Thomas won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Newport have been used to success since their formation following numerous promotions, but now the club have put the town firmly on the hockey map.

In just seven years, the club has gone from running one side to boasting more than 220 active members, four men’s teams, two ladies’ teams, an over-50s SAGA team and a thriving junior section with teams at under-8, 10, 12, 16, Beavers and Badgers. A men’s fifth team and ladies’ third team are being introduced next season.

And now they have two national triumphs to add to their success story.

“We thought we might have a chance with one award, but to win two is pretty amazing,” said club captain and junior head coach Ash Williams.

“It’s a very proud moment for the club and the culmination of seven years of hard work, dedication and passion.

“It’s all about giving people in Newport and the surrounding area the opportunity to play hockey.

“When we started it was a struggle to raise a team and now we have won two national awards.

“To put things into context, we are only seven years old. It’s a massive achievement. The awards are the Oscars of the hockey world.

“There are international stars there and clubs from all over the country. It’s a big deal.

“But we are not going to rest on our laurels, we want to keep on bringing through more juniors and keep going.”

Williams was delighted to see Thomas rewarded for his amazing dedication to the sport. The 83-year-old has played hockey for 70 years and still plays in goal for the club.

“Glyn couldn’t make the awards night because he was playing for Wales Over-75s in Ireland,” said Williams.

“That is just typical Glyn. He is always doing something to do with hockey, either playing, umpiring or coaching.

“The club are really proud of him and we couldn’t think of anyone better to win this award. “He got the biggest cheer of the night when he was announced as the

winner.

“He is 83 and just proves that age really is a number. He is still a quality keeper and shows that if you have the passion and dedication then you can carry on playing no matter how old you are.

“He more than gives back to the sport and we couldn’t think of a more deserving winner.”