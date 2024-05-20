Rutters to have a TT corner named in their honour

The pair will be immortalised with a celebratory parade lap and the naming of a corner of the TT Mountain Course as ‘Rutters’.

This year will mark 30 years since Bridgnorth-based Michael made his TT debut, while it’s been almost 60 years since that of his father Tony.

Between them, Michael and Tony amassed seven race victories apiece and a total of 38 podiums and 170 TT race starts.

The ‘Glen Helen 1’ will be renamed in their collective honour and the Rutter Legacy Lap will take place on Wednesday, June 5.

Michael will ride one of his father’s original Duncati’s, a Yamaha TZ350 and a second Ducati.

Tony Rutter

Meanwhile, Michael’s achievements will be celebrated by Phillip McCallen, Ian Simpson and John McGuinness MBE riding bikes from across his career.

“It’s a real shock to have this honour bestowed upon the family but, for me, it’s more of an honour and tribute to my dad as I see him having achieved more than me in his racing career,” Rutter said. “Sadly, we lost him during the pandemic and as a result he didn’t get the tribute or send-off he deserved.

“Having this corner named Rutters’ goes a good way to compensating for that and I know he’ll be looking down smiling, especially as Glen Helen 1 is such a brilliant corner.

“Dad never said a lot, but I know he’d have loved it – he’ll be looking down smiling for sure.

“He loved the TT and although he probably should have retired after his accident, competing again on the Mountain Course was what he wanted the most. He raced for a long time and achieved so much on all kinds of bikes, so he deserves it, and I am incredibly proud to see the family name honoured in this way.”