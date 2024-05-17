Shropshire’s stars on ice will take on Britain’s best

Oliver Richards, from Telford, and Darcey Gordon, from Bridgnorth, who are both 15, will skate off for the respective male and female crowns at the British Championship in Sheffield after a demanding series of qualification rounds.

Both skaters took their first steps on ice at Telford Ice Rink in the town centre and have progressed to the esteemed intermediate novice standard in the sport, the top level for ages 15 and under.

The pair train around 25 hours per week over five days before and after school, mostly on ice with added core and practice sessions off ice. They typically train in one-on-one sessions as well as in an up and comers class once each week.

They are coached by Telford-based coach Jason Bowman, who oversees skaters from across the region and he said: “I’ve taught both from their first steps on the ice, the rink runs a Skate for Life programme and that’s how they started. Darcey for eight or nine years and Oliver for about five.

“It takes years and years of commitment and training hours, a lot of sacrifice on their part and their parents, to compete at British levels

“It’s a massive achievement, it doesn’t happen every day. They are very good role models for the up and coming skaters so they can see this is what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. It’s good for the local area.”

Richards and Gordon came through three qualifying sessions at Ice Sheffield, the country’s Centre of Excellence, most recently in March. Those were after passing tests with the governing body to gain intermediate novice standard.

The top eight ranked boys will compete in Sheffield next month, of which Richards qualified fourth. Gordon enters the girls’ section ranked third of the 32 competitors.

The showpiece final takes place across May 20 and 21.

The figure skating season runs from July to July and, following the conclusion of the Championship, the pair will step up into junior level at under-19s.

While the duo’s outstanding performances in qualifying looks to have stood them in good stead to potentially compete for a medal next week, coach Bowman has stressed the need for the pair to enjoy the occasion and appreciate their impressive achievement.

“It’s a mixture, because they’ve done well in the qualifiers, they know if they can skate to that standard they have a very good chance of potentially medalling, but I’ve stressed to them to enjoy the occasion because it doesn’t happen very often,” he added.

“They need to be proud they have got there as well and to enjoy what it is. I’ve had skaters reach the British in years gone by, and people medal, but not too many of them make it to that level.”

Bowman himself competed in figure skating before turning to coaching and explained there are opportunities within the industry for the Shropshire starlets.

He added: “They’ve both discussed if they want to go to do shows, like Disney on Ice, or cruise liners around the world, or coaching or working in the governing body, there’s lots of opportunities within it.”