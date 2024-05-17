Hill climbers all revved up at Loton Park

More than 20 cars are entered into the up to 2-litre Road Going Production Class with Shrewsbury driver Duncan Morgan one of the favourites in his Abarth 124 Spider – up against Renault Clios, Honda Civics, Mazda MX5s and Saab V4s.

The Classic Marques championship sees a very wide range of more than 30 cars from years gone by taking part, with examples including a Reliant Scimitar, E-Type Jaguar, TVR Vixen, Marcos Mantula, Lotus Elise, MG Midget, Morgan Roadster and Triumph GT6.

Best time of the day could well be decided between Clive Austin in his Empire Wraith single-seater racing car or Nigel Pitt in his OMS 3000M version, and regular competitor Simon Hutchinson could well be the man to beat in the road going classes in his very powerful BMW M2 Competition. Historic cars form one separate class, alongside Formula Ford racing cars and several more unusual entries including a Honda-Powered Mini and Lancia Stratos replica, with club stalwart Colin Mee from Oswestry entered with his Austin Healey Sprite in the pre-1971 class.

The action starts at 9am each day with cars running in program order. Tickets through www.hdlcc.com cost £12.50 each, with accompanying children free.