Ludlow the centre of attention in fight to be Britain’s top trainer

Daddy Long Legs was a short-priced favourite in the opening novice hurdle and he proved to be the good thing that his price suggests as he won without coming off the bridle.

That wouldn’t have got the bumper crowd who were there celebrating Wye Valleye Brewery Day into much excitement as very few would have backed such a short price. However, the second race went the way of the well-supported Porter In The Park who was supported in from 20/1 to 4/1 favourite come the off. A bad slip on the home turn wasn’t enough to stop Emma Lavelle’s mare from getting up in the shadows of the post.

Jonjo O’Neill Jr gave a lesson in delivering a horse to win a race as Horacio’s Apples just about prevailed in the three-mile handicap chase which was ran at a strong pace. Oliver Greenall’s charge held off a late rattle from Rockinastorm to take home the £6,000 prize pot.

The first division of the 3 2m5f mares handicap hurdle went to Musique De Fee for trainer Georgie Nicholls. This improving mare rattled home late to deny favourite-backers a victory as Giulietta’s effort petered out in the final 50 yards. Special Dragon turned the second division into a procession before Mrs Tabitha completed a fantastic treble for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro’s team in the final division.

Just as they thought their day couldn’t get any better they completed a four timer as Go On Chez took the Hunter Chase with the minimum of fuss.

The concluding bumper went the way of Hell Hound who overhauled long time leader and well supported favourite Big Ginge right on the line.

Racing returns to Ludlow on Sunday May 12 for its final race day of the season.