Racing returns to the county after all the fun of the Festival

Small fields were almost guaranteed just a week after the Festival last week, but some may have found it just as hard to find a winner.

The opener went the way of hot favourite Go To War, who made it two from two at Ludlow under Paddy Brennan for the Fergal O’Brien team.

A few sketchy jumps up the straight showed he still has plenty to work on, but the raw ability is certainly there.

Bridgnorth trainer Mel Rowley hit the crossbar last Thursday at Cheltenham, but found the back of the net this week with Malaita.

Having ran so well in some hot races, she certainly deserved to get her head in front and she did just that but returned an odds-on favourite in the process.

Punters were looking for a decent-priced winner by this point and some would have found one in the shape of In D’or for the Venetia Williams team.

He looked to be the only horse in the race which appreciated the softer going and, despite almost unshipping owner/rider David Maxwell at two out, they maintained the partnership to get over the line at odds of 6/1.

Regular Ludlow racegoers will be familiar with backing One True King, who has ran here a few times recently, but they may have been confused why connections dropped him a whole mile in trip.

Half way around he was way out of his ground as you would expect a three-miler to be, but he came home with a wet sail up the straight to win rather easily in the end.

A shrewd move from Nigel Twiston-Davies and a great ride from Toby McCain-Mitchell.

The Mares handicap hurdle looked an interesting event on paper and handicap debutant Brendas Asking went off a well-supported favourite, but Herefordshire-trained Dromlac Jury produced a game front-running performance to hold off a late charge from the favourite to provide Tom Symonds with a welcome winner.

The finale produced a familiar winner as Captain Tommy backed up his surprise Hunter Chase success last time out here with a narrow victory, this time at much shorter odds to provide McCain-Mitchell with a double on the day.

Racing returns to Ludlow Tuesday, April 2.