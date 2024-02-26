Players Championship set for Telford return after 'outstanding success'

Mark Allen beat Zhang Anda in Sunday's final to lift the crown in an epic final that finished close to midnight.

And tickets go on sale today for snooker fans to secure their seat at the Telford International Centre next year, with the tournament running from March 17-23.

A World Snooker Tour statement read: "Following the outstanding success of the Johnstone’s Paint Players Championship, the tournament will return to the Telford International Centre in 2025, with tickets on sale from 12pm on Tuesday (February 27)."

The top 16 players from the one-year ranking list do battle for the Players Championship crown, and a star-studded 2024 field featured the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, John Higgins, Mark Selby and Judd Trump.

The WST statement added: "Fans have packed the arena throughout this week to see snooker’s biggest stars battling for the title. Mark Allen faces Zhang Anda in Sunday’s final. Many sessions across the seven-day event were sold out.

"This was the first WST event staged in Telford since 2010, and given the tremendous support of the local fans, the decision has already been made to return to the same venue next season."