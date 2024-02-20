MX daredevils return to Shropshire

Supporters will be treated to a whole day of racing on Sunday, starting from 9am, with gates open to the public from 7.30am.

Salop Motor Club have opted to reinstall an old format of the competition, with two MXGP and MX2 races and the super final, as well as three EMX125 races.

Former world motocross champions Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre are travelling to Shropshire to compete, as is current MX2 world champion Andrea Adamo.

There will also be world-class riders such as Glenn Coldenhoff, MX2 British champion Isak Gifting and Petar Petrov.

Several other notable European competitors will be in Shropshire on Sunday, including Henry Jacobi, Brent Van Doninck, Roan van de Moosdijk, Alberto Forato, Pauls Jonass, Raf Meuwissen, Liam Everts, Cas Valk, Xavier Cazal, Haken Osterhagen and Maximillian Werner.

Top level British riders John Adamson, Brad Anderson, Josh Gilbert, Brad Todd, Adam Sterry, Jake Nicholls and Joel Rizzi are also set to take on Hawkstone Park.

Thousands of spectators are expected to turn up at SY4 4NA, with cash-only tickets available to buy on the gate on the day.