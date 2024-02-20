Children can get coaching from Squash Stars

The six-week programme is designed to build fundamental skills and confidence, as well as encouraging children to reach for the stars on and off the court.

Between February 26 and March 31 there will be six sessions of quality coaching from club volunteers.

The initiative is part of a national event sponsored by England Squash that is being run locally across the UK by clubs such as Lilleshall.

For £42, children will receive six sessions of squash and a kit bag that includes a racket, a ball, a t-shirt and some goggles.

Lilleshall Squash & Racketball Club has a team of DBS and Safeguarding certified coaches who regularly run sessions for children aged five and above.

For more information please contact Martin Carey on 07812 235400.